Patricia C. Graves RUTLAND — Patricia Caufield Graves, 73, of Rutland passed away on April 13 with her husband by her side. Pat was born April 2, 1950, daughter to Elizabeth Caufield and Francis Caufield. Jr. She was a beloved teacher in Rutland Public Schools for 39 years, with additional years as a substitute and teacher in the summer Tapestry program. Pat was adored by her husband Ronald Graves, her son Christopher, and her grandson Callum; her siblings Elizabeth and the late Francis Daly of Simsbury, CT, James and Linda Caufield of Reno, NV, Francis and Deborah Caufield of Canton, CT, and her many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends knew Pat as a loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, always quick with a joke and smile, a whiz in the kitchen, the memory-keeper of family stories, and an irreplaceable presence at every gathering. Friends and students knew her as a valued teacher. She loved to read, to play with the children in her life, and to relax with family in Florida, Cape Cod, and Hawaii. Pat will be deeply missed and remembered. There will be no services or calling hours at this time, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Rutland Free Library and the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
