Patricia Coburn Widli FAIR HAVEN — Patricia Coburn Widli, 90, beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Widli, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her daughter Heidi’s home, surrounded by family. Pat was born Nov. 7, 1930, and raised in Chelsea, Vermont, the fifth of nine children of the late Ralph and Anna (Sweet) Coburn. She is survived by three of her sisters, Muriel, Phyllis and Greta. Pat attended Lesley University (then Lesley College) in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and after graduation, began teaching elementary school in Vermont. She met Joe Widli, a Bronx boy, Navy veteran and state forester based in St. Johnsbury, during a waitressing stint in Montpelier in 1953. Their 60-plus-years love affair began with an argument about the correct pronunciation of pecan: pee-can or puh-kahn. The dictionary was consulted frequently during their marriage. While raising five children in and around Middlebury and Bridport, Pat returned to teaching at the Salisbury Elementary School, then a two-room schoolhouse, where she taught both second and third grade. She was recognized district-wide for her skill in teaching reading, a natural outgrowth of her own great love for reading. After her teaching career ended, Pat became a jack of many trades, helping run a sawmill, running a day care center, training race horses throughout the South and always finding time to read, tend a garden, fish and keep up with her children and grandchildren’s lives. Pat is survived by her five children and their spouses, Lynne (Robert Thompson) of Cambridge, Maryland, Joseph (Vicki Weiss) of Tunbridge, Lori (Terry Basore) of Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, Todd (Kris) of Pittsford and Heidi (Stephen Elias) of Fair Haven; eight grandchildren, Megan, Kincaid, Ashley, Erica, Carl, Seth, Candice and Cassandra; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Evan, Armani and Vivian; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sisters. For those wishing to donate to further Pat’s love of reading, please send contributions “In Memory of Patricia Wildli” to either the Maclure Library, P.O. Box 60, Pittsford, VT 05763; or the Salisbury Community School, 286 Kelly Cross Road, Salisbury, VT 05769. If donating to the Salisbury Community School, please make checks payable to the Addison Central School District. A service celebrating Patricia’s life will be planned for later in 2021. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
