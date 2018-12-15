Patricia E. Job RUTLAND - Patricia E. Job, 88 years oold, died Dec. 12, 2018. “If there are any heavens my mother will (all by herself) have one.” e.e. cummings. Pat was born in Bellevue, NJ, on Jan. 10, 1930, daughter of LeRoy S. and Mary Kesel Graham. Pat attended Bellevue High School, then trained as a secretary. She married Frederick Robert Job Jr. on May 27, 1950, bore and raised six children who will miss her strength, her humor and her straight talk in the years to come. Pat and Fred moved to Vermont in 1960. Pat ran the day-to-day operations of the Edelweiss Motel in the Killington-Pico ski area. The Edelweiss and Pat’s hospitality were appreciated by many Mount St. Joseph Academy alumni who were classmates and friends of the Job clan. She became a single-engine airplane pilot and was a superb amateur competitive golfer. She was instrumental with the Vermont Women’s Golf Association. Pat was a member of Rutland Country Club and Proctor-Pittsford Country Club. Among her many wins were the Proctor-Pittsford Women’s Club Championship in 1990, the RCC Member-Member in 1991, the RCC Member-Guest in 1992, the RCC President’s Cup in 1994. She was an avid skier. She made marvelous quilts. She took care of our dad through a long goodbye as he wasted away from Parkinson’s disease — not an easy task but one she did with grace and love. Pat was of that generation of women born in the Great Depression, married in the 1950s, a secretary, a housewife and a mother of six. Not enough has been said or recognized about the women of this generation. Our mom was typical. She accepted a male dominated world — sort of — because whatever dreams she gave up to be a wife and mother, she never entirely let go of. She insisted that her daughters have the education and opportunities she passed by. She supported and challenged her sons and daughters to live their lives to their full potential (even when she raised a skeptical eyebrow). When she died, she left behind sons and grandsons who are engineers, computer experts, business owners and business managers, and daughters and granddaughters who are lawyers, social workers, teachers, operations managers, small business owners, a theater director and a town select-person. Our mom (wisely) didn’t believe in “having it all” — what she believed is that you made your choices, and worked like hell to be a success. So, here is to one of the greatest generation of women, the woman who helped us get to where we are today, our mom, Pat. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Fred R. Job Jr., on March 31, 2007; her parents LeRoy and Mary Graham; and her sister, Mary (1913-1928). Surviving are four daughters Mary Job (James Stewart), of Lansing, MI, Kat Zilboorg (Matthew), of Sanibel, FL, Carol Wood, of Hyde Park, NY, Patty McGrath (Murray), of Killington; and by two sons Fred Job III (Cathy), of Camden, SC, and Robert Job (Terri), of Jericho; and by 12 grandchildren and five (soon to be seven) great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on her 89th birthday, Jan. 10, 2019, in Christ the King Church. Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Clifford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to: Mount St. Joseph Academy, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.