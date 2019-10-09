Patricia E. Jones rites WALLINGFORD — The memorial service for Patricia E. Jones, 71, who died Sept. 25, 2019, was held Oct. 7 at Tossing Funeral Home. The Rev. Andrew Carlson, VNA and Hospice chaplain, officiated. Karen Smith, a sister-in-law, offered the eulogy. Burial will be in East Clarendon Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
