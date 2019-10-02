Patricia E. Jones SOUTH WALLINGFORD — Patricia E. Jones, 71, of South Wallingford, died Sept. 25, 2019, at her home, after a long struggle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 7, 1947, in Rutland, the daughter of Raymond and Beverly (Vincent) Barber. Pat attended school in Rutland. She worked for various food entities as a cook in the Manchester and Rutland areas, most recently at Rutland Regional Medical Center and The Meadows. She was known for her wonderful soup creations. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they were the light of her life, also her time swimming, coffee hour, lunches and excursions with “The Mermaids” of the VAC pool. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Robert Jones, of South Wallingford; two sons Wayne Jones and partner Jodie Brileya, of Mount Holly, and Thomas Jones, of Wallingford; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Randy Barber, of Rutland. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Linda Barber. A memorial service will be held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland, with the Rev. Andrew Carlson, VNA & Hospice chaplain, officiating. Burial will be in East Clarendon Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
