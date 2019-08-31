Patricia Ellen Wiley LONDONDERRY — Patricia Ellen Wiley passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2019. Patty was born in 1932 and was a lifelong resident of Londonderry. She attended Londonderry’s primary and middle schools and graduated from Chester High School in 1950. Patty married John D. Wiley in 1955 and moved from North Main Street in Londonderry to Main Street in South Londonderry, where she lived for more than 60 years as she tended to family, gardens and the house as she and John raised their son, John D. Wiley Jr. Patty was fondly known as the Old Witch of Main Street in honor of her extravagant Halloween haunted houses where hundreds of local children were scared and delighted by Patty’s gang of ghouls and goblins every October. In fact, Patty loved all holidays and celebrated them each with great excitement and fanfare. Patty was a lifelong member of South Londonderry’s Champion 5 Fire Department, served as the secretary and other roles for many years and is remembered for her quick wit and orderly scene control at fires and other emergency events. She was a trustee emeritus with the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, instrumental in the development of LAHS photography collection and was the proud owner of one of the best-known collections of historical Londonderry photos and other memorabilia. Patty served as a cemetery commissioner in Londonderry for more than a couple of decades and was an active member of the First Baptist Church in South Londonderry where she ran the Sunday school programs for many years. Her contributions to local, civic and historical organizations are too numerous to count. Some of Patty’s favorite pastimes included Sunday drives with family and friends and attending car shows with her husband where they showed off their immaculate 1947 Plymouth Deluxe; unrestored and in original condition, it won many awards. Patty was predeceased by her husband, John; and her parents Gordon and Catherine Wilder. She is survived by her son, John D. Wiley Jr. and wife Claudia, of Landgrove; her grandchildren Kaitlyn Lewis and husband Spencer and great-granddaughter Eloise, of Mechanicville, NY, Leah Dames and husband Zackere and great-granddaughter Ayla, of Melrose, NY, Caleb Wiley and wife Sarah and great-grandson son Dean, of Dorset, and their mother, Jacqueline Wiley, of South Londonderry. Patty’s beloved sister and best friend Katherine "Kay" Farina and Kay’s daughters Kathy and Susan and their families also survive Patty. The family would also like to thank the many people who helped take care of John and Patty, including the fine staff at Our House Too in Rutland and the nurses and volunteers of the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice. A memorial service celebrating Patty’s life will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church at 62 Crescent St. in South Londonderry. Memorial contributions may be made to the Champion Fire Company 5, P.O. Box 5, South Londonderry, VT 05155; or the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, P.O. Box 366, Londonderry, VT 05148.
