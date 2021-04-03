Patricia H. Fedak-Stugart KILLINGTON — Patricia Henrietta "Patty" Fedak-Stugart, 65, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, in her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 1, 1955, in Newark, New Jersey, the daughter of Stanley and Henrietta Fedak. She married Taylor Stugart July 3, 1976, in Killington. Mrs. Stugart and her husband owned and operated the Gifted Grocer & Smelly Deli in Killington in the early-1980s. She enjoyed music, dancing, singing and her flower garden. Survivors include her husband; son Jesse, daughter Carly; a granddaughter; three sisters, Ginny Ruvolo, Marsha Stanzel, Barbara Smith; many nieces and nephews. The celebration of life will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.