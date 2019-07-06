Patricia J. Martin Lary ROCHESTER — Patricia Jane Martin Lary, 88, died Monday, July 1, 2019, in the Gifford Medical Center Garden Room, surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Rochester, the daughter of George Oscar and Gertrude Elwood Martin. She graduated in 1948 from Rochester High School, where she played basketball. On Dec. 27, 1952, she married Hubert “Mickey” Lary in Rochester. Mrs. Lary enjoyed sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, as well as mowing, flower gardening and travel to Maine. Survivors include five children Patrice Buxton, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, Dicken, of Hancock, Martin “Zeus” and her caregiver, Melinda, both of Rochester, Michael, of Randolph, six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a cousin. She was predeceased by three brothers Carl, Dean and Elwood; and her husband in 2011. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. July 27, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta (a camp for children with cancer), P.O. Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486; or Gifford Medical Center, Garden Room Fund, P.O. Box 2000, Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com.
