Patricia Jane (Johnson) Jones PROCTOR — Patricia Jane (Johnson) Jones, 91, died peacefully Friday, February 3, at her home in Proctor. She was born on September 2, 1931 in Wells, VT, the daughter of Milo and Emma (McClure) Johnson. She is survived by two daughters, who were instrumental to her living her final years peacefully at home, Deborah Jones and Andrea Jones, both of Proctor, two sons, Mark (and Kathy) Jones of Proctor and Kevin Jones of Chittenden, three grandchildren, Jeremy (and Bobbi Jo) Jones, Megan Jones, and Hailey Wood, and two great grandchildren, Liliana and James Woodell. Patricia was predeceased by her husband Sidney Jones, four sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Abbott, Phyllis Remington, Fran Pyenta, and Linda McLaughlin. Pat enjoyed her time with her four sisters, all who lived in Vermont throughout their lives, except for Phyllis who lived in Florida. Pat and Sid particularly enjoyed spending time with her older sister Betty and her husband Pete and they together regularly vacationed to the coast of Maine. In later years she enjoyed going out to breakfast with her sister-in-law Ruth Jones or visiting with her longtime neighbor Eileen Kynoski. Known as Mrs. Jones to many throughout the Rutland region, Patricia worked for over 30 years behind the counter at Gill’s Delicatessen in Rutland. The later years of her life were enriched by the joy of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sunday family dinners at her home in Proctor were a regular occurrence throughout her life. Patricia stayed active walking the family dogs and feeding her treasured backyard cardinals and squirrels. In memory of Patricia, spend some precious time with your mother, children, or favorite pet. A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Proctor on Friday, June 16th at 11a.m.
