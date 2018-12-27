Patricia Jeanne (Ztanze) Crane WEST CAPE MAY, NJ — Patricia Jeanne (Ztanze) Crane, age 65, of West Cape May, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday evening, December 22, 2018. She had been in declining health since this past summer. Born in Hamburg, Sussex County, NJ to the late Stephen M. and Dorothy Ztanze, Patty attended Walnut Ridge Elementary School in Vernon, NJ, then graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, NJ, Class of 1971. She then went on to earn her B.S. Degree in Social Work from Castleton State College in Castleton, Vermont, and graduated Class of 1975. Patty married her loving husband, Tom Crane III in 1975, and they shared over 43 and a half years of marriage together. Patty lived an extremely fulfilling life of service to others, had a true passion for her work and a deep love for her family. Behind the scenes, she was courageous in many ways, dealing with many disabilities, but she always looked at the glass as if it was half-full. She did what she wanted and was able to push through all of her health problems and kept on working, even receiving several special awards for her many years of dedicated and loyal service to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, always working with a pleasant voice and a lovely smile. Patty began her career working as a substitute teacher in Castleton from 1986-1988 and then moved to Cape May and taught at Lower Cape May Regional School in Lower Twp. from 1988-1989. Next, she moved to West Cape May and was a student teacher at Mt. Pleasant School in Millville in 1990 and from 1990-1992 was a Pre-First Grade Aide in the Cape May Elementary School in Cape May. Patty is perhaps most well known for the 22 years she worked as a receptionist at the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse in Cape May Court House from 1996-2018. Patty was a member of Vernon United Methodist Church in Vernon, NJ from 1953-1978, then was a member of St. Marks-St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Castleton from 1978-2008, serving as a Vestry Member from 1983-1986. Since 2008, she had been a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Millville, serving as a Vestry Member from 2012-2018. Patty was politically active, serving as an Alternate Delegate to the Vermont Republican State Convention in 1980 and was a Justice of the Peace in Castleton from 1980-1988. She demonstrated her love for helping others by Volunteering with Patterning of a Child in Castleton from 1981-1988 and then with Cape May Contact from 1994-1996. Patty loved hiking the great outdoors, guitar playing, staying abreast of politics, and dining out. But most of all, she cherished the memories of raising her son to be a good and upright man and enjoyed seeing her grandchildren during their visits to West Cape May and at their home. Patty is survived by her loving husband, Tom Crane III of West Cape May; one son, Tom Crane IV and wife Heather of Falls Church, VA; four grandchildren, Riley, Ian, Luke, and Lillian; one sister, Suzanne Z. Szloboda and husband Paul of Bluffton, SC; one brother, Michael S. Ztanze and wife Loa of Huddleston, VA; one niece, Corin Lavin; one nephew Shawn Ztanze; and one cousin, Denton Uptegrove. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Episcopal Church, 225 Sassafras St., Millville, NJ. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad St., Millville. Burial will be in Centre Grove Cemetery, Centre Grove. Memorial contributions in Patty's memory may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 225 Sassafras St., Millville, NJ 08332. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Patricia Jeanne Crane may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.