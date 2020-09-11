Patricia Joan "Pat" Horton rites CHITTENDEN — The graveside service for Patricia Joan "Pat" Horton, 92, who died Aug. 29, 2020, was held Saturday, Sept. 5, in East Clarendon Cemetery. Pastor Collin Terenzini, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Rutland, Spiritual Coordinator & Bereavement Counselor, officiated. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
