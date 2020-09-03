Patricia Joan "Pat" Horton CHITTENDEN — Patricia Joan "Pat" Horton, born July 5, 1928, to Margaret E. and Adelard Nault in Brattleboro, Vermont, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, at home with family by her side, after a brief illness. Her life's journey ended at the age of 92. She graduated from Rutland High and later nurse's training in Keene, New Hampshire, where she received her RN certification. She found her calling in Pediatrics after caring for a young girl with TB. Recently, she reconnected with her and the two of them relived the past. During her 35+ years as a nurse, she instinctively knew what her patients needed. Pat's deepest passions were animals, family and knitting, always wanting to nurse someone or something. Her knitted sweaters, hats, socks and mittens always kept her loved ones warm. Pat's expertise with yarn led to hundreds of knit wool helmet liners for our military personnel. Patricia is survived by her sister, Jayne Cady of Utah; three children, Larry Horton, Peggy Coutermarsh and Maribeth Shum; including grandchildren, Sonya Horton, Michael and Kyle Shum, and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Robert, of 45 years; her parents; sisters, Carole Delude, Ruth Bigelow, Martha Dumouchel; brother, Richard Johnson; and grandson, Jarrett Horton. "So when tomorrow starts without me don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me I'm right here in your heart!" — David M. Romano My new life begins with death. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
