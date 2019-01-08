Patricia Job RUTLAND — Pat Job passed away on Dec. 12, 2018. Mom had become increasingly frail over the past year, but her spirit remained as feisty and sharp as ever. Her passing was as she wished, peacefully and in her home. We miss her greatly and her absence is an enormous hole in the fabric of our family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on her birthday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Christ the King Church, Rutland, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception for family and friends at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mom’s name may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, or Rutland County Humane Society. A full obituary can be found at https://www.rutlandherald.com/obituaries/patricia-e-job/article_783e2f17-3f74-5a1c-acdb-bd0a82746a6b.html.
