Patricia Job rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Patricia E. Job, 88, who died Dec. 12, 2018, was celebrated Thursday at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Organist was William Gower-Johnson. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Speaker was Kat Zilboorg. Bearers were Jameson and Matthew Job, Gregory Zilboorg, Connor and Brogan McGrath, Kyle and Jordan Wood. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
