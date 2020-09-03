Patricia Kay McKirdy CUTTINGSVILLE — Patricia Kay McKirdy, 83, a resident of Lushas Acres, passed away Aug. 30, 2020, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. Patricia was born in Tenants Harbor, Maine, on Jan. 11, 1937, the daughter of the late Calvin and Janet Murphy Smith, and attended local schools. Patricia was an avid rug braider, enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing, and worked for some time for Meals on Wheels. Patricia is survived by her son, Gregg McKirdy (Barbara) of Connecticut; daughters, Theresa Clarke (Peter) of Cuttingsville, Vermont, and Pamela Caldwell of Connecticut; her brother, Roger Smith of Rhode Island; sisters, Carolyn MacMillan of Scarborough, Maine, and Cynthia Link of Portland, Maine; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. At the request of the family, there are no funeral services at this time. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, Vermont.
