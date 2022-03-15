Patricia L. Hartwell POULTNEY — Patricia Lee Hartwell, 70, of Poultney, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 17, 1951, in Ilion, New York, the daughter of Robert and Doris Turley. Mrs. Hartwell graduated from the Ilion High School in 1969 then went on to study nursing at Mary McClellan Hospital School of Practical Nursing, graduating in 1970. She went on to have a nursing career taking care of many patients in her 48 years prior to her retirement. She had been employed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center for 25 years, Porter Hospital for 15 years and then The Pines at Rutland nursing home for three years. She had a love of cooking and singing in the kitchen, making jewelry, going to ceramics classes, and sharing stories about her friends and family. Pat was a dedicated mother to her three children, Marie Hartwell Ricarte, Michelle Powers and John Hartwell; a loving, devoted Nonni to six grandchildren, Alicia Matthews, Haley Matthews, Jackson Ricarte, Lucas Ricarte, Mackenzie Powers and Shane Powers; four great-grandchildren, Roman, Rocco, Zane and Mara. She also is survived by siblings, Robert Turley, Kathleen Turley, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Carol. A private celebration of her life will be held for the family at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont.
