Patricia (Little) Proctor FAIR HAVEN — Patricia Grace (Little) Proctor, currently of Newburyport, Massachusetts, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. She was born on March 29, 1936, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Charles Russell and Dorothy Maude (Boulter) Little, of Fair Haven, Vermont. She grew up in Fair Haven, Vermont, and graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1954. As a member of the Simmons College Class of 1958, she graduated with a degree in Home Economics. Patricia and her husband of 63 years, Howard Wendell Proctor, were married on July 12, 1958, in Fair Haven, Vermont. She was a Home Economics teacher at various schools in Vermont, Massachusetts, California and New Hampshire until her retirement from Hillsboro-Deering High School in 1996. After her retirement, she found a second career in real estate. Along with her husband and children, she lived across the country in Vermont, Massachusetts, California and New Hampshire. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and an avid amateur genealogist. She formerly served as the president of the Henniker Historical Society. Her hobbies included playing gin rummy with her grandchildren, playing bridge, reading, baking and crafting. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Donald Little and Stuart Little; and her son, Stephen Proctor. She is survived by her husband, Howard Proctor; her brother, Paul Little; her sons, Stuart (Lisa) Proctor, Christopher (Melissa) Proctor, and daughter-in-law Kathy Proctor; her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held later in the spring in Henniker, New Hampshire. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Patricia’s name. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Ave., Amesbury, MA 01913 (paulcrogers.com).
