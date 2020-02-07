Patricia M. Agan RUTLAND — Patricia M. Agan, 85, of Rutland died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. She was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, on May 29, 1934, the daughter of Cornelius V. and Marion E. (La Course) Agan. Patricia was a graduate of Hartford High School in White River Junction in 1952, College of St. Joseph in Rutland and the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, with a Master of Science in Administration. Pat entered the Religious Order of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Rutland and taught students in grades 1-12 and at the College of St. Joseph for 25 years. She later worked as a budget analyst for Tampa Electric Co. in Florida, retiring in 1997. Pat was an avid sports fan, especially cheering on her Notre Dame Football team and the New England Patriots. She loved listening to all kinds of music, sharing fun time with her family and friends and lending a helping hand to those in need. Pat is survived by her good friend and caregiver, Cindy Mayer, and her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Vincent, Kenneth, Neil and Lucille. There are no calling hours. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to St. Bridget’s Church, 28 Church St., West Rutland, VT 05777. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
