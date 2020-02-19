Patricia M. Agan rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Patricia M. Agan, 85, who died Feb. 1, 2020, was held Saturday at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vahl, pastor. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogist was Kathy Budd. A reception followed at Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant in West Rutland. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
