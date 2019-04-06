Patricia M. Kellogg rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Patricia M. Kellogg, 93, who died April 1, 2019, was held Friday, April 5, at Tossing Funeral Home. The Rev. Patti Stratton, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiated. Burial will be at a later date in Horton Cemetery in Chittenden.
