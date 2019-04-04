Patricia M. Kellogg RUTLAND — Patricia M. Kellogg, 93, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born March 20, 1926, in Rutland, the daughter of Lewis and Bertha (Brown) Mayo. She graduated from Rutland High School. On July 3, 1948, she married John M. Kellogg. Mrs. Kellogg worked as a secretary for Vermont Accident Insurance Co., Norcross-Eldridge and the Rutland Herald. She was a member of United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Survivors include two daughters Debra Boucher, of Rutland, Lori Lyons, of Rutland Town; a grandson, three granddaughters and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by her husband June 19, 2004; and siblings Joyce Staves, Sarah Littler, Bertha Anderson, Eleanor Ross, Robert, George and Joseph Mayo. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Tossing Funeral Home, where a calling hour begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Patti Stratton, pastor of First Baptist Church. Burial will be at a later date in Horton Cemetery in Chittenden. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
