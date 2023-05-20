Patricia M. Smith SUDBURY — Patty Smith resided in Sudbury Vermont from 1978 till 2003. At 3:42am Monday, May 15, 2023 Patricia (Patty) Marie Smith passed away peacefully while in hospice care in Dunedin, FL. Patty was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 14, 1943. She grew up in St. Petersburg. She extended her education at St Petersburg Community College and the University of South Florida. Patty married George Smith in 1972 and moved to Sudbury in 1978. She was a quick learner and whatever skills that she needed she developed quickly. She became Sudbury town clerk, a position which she held this position for 17 years. In the early 90s, while in Vermont, Patty finished a master’s degree in the neurosciences. She went on to run and win a seat in the state House of Representatives in Vermont. She served 2 terms in the 1990s. Patty was a progressive thinker and well ahead of her time in terms of equal rights in Vermont. Those of us that knew Patty enjoyed her quick sense of humor and funny and often colorful sayings. She was a quick study, and could master almost any situation that she applied herself to and was generous and kind and loved by children. Patty was a dear friend to many including lifelong friendships that are rare and cherished.
