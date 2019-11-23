Patricia Mary (Polzello) Holub RUTLAND — Patricia "Sissy" Holub, a resident of Darien, CT, passed peacefully on to her eternal home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. She was surrounded by her family singing her favorite hymns and prayers over her as she made her journey on. Born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Rutland, she was the daughter of the late Paschal J. Polzello and Mary Accorsi Polzello. Patty graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland and Trinity College in Burlington. She worked as a business teacher at West Rutland High School and The Katherine Gibbs School. She was a member of the Country Club of Darien for 40 years. Sissy was a beautiful woman both inside and out. She touched the hearts of all she met. Patty was the listening ear, the sage advisor and the champion of each family member's endeavors, from oldest to youngest. A devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, she was also an irreplaceable "Auntie" and filled in the role of her own mother, Mary, long passed, as doting "grandmother" to her youngest four nephews and niece. Never missing a birth, birthday, graduation or any special occasion, she always brought her special "Sissy" magic. She is adored by those babies and the memory of her love and devotion will live on forever in them, her beloved two grandsons and every person she came in contact with. Patty left us all feeling better about ourselves, a treasured legacy. She is survived by her husband, Roland J. Holub, of Darien; her two daughters Linda Holub Reilly, of Shelton, CT, and Krista H. Kells, of Cambridge, MA; her two grandsons Connor Reilly and David Kells. She is also survived by her brother, Richard C. Polzello, of Easton, CT, and sister, Joan Nelson, of Darien, CT. She was like a grandmother to her four nephews and niece Owen, Wyatt and Julia Lesko, of PA, and Patrick and Leo Nelson, of MA, as well as the older nieces and nephews who survive. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 1986 Old Post Road, Darien, CT, on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Patty would have appreciated a donation to Guiding Eyes for the Blind. The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home in Darien, CT, handled the arrangements.
