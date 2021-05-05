Patricia McCue RUTLAND — The graveside service for Patricia McCue, 87, who died March 10, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 5, 2021 @ 2:15 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.