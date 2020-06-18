Patricia (Pike) Hallock RUTLAND — Patricia Pike Hallock passed away peacefully at The Meadows, Rutland, Vermont, on May 30, 2020. She was 97 years old. The eldest of four daughters, Patricia was born in Burlington, Vermont, to Elmer Waters Pike, M.D., and Helen Crump Pike. She graduated from the University of Vermont with a B.A. and later obtained her M.A. at Castleton University. She was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority at UVM and remained lifelong friends with several of her Pi Phi sisters. She was married to Earle J. Bishop in 1943 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, during World War II, where Bish, who was the father of her three children, trained as a B-24 pilot. After their divorce in 1969, Patricia married Dr. Ralph Seeley who died of cancer not long after they were married. Patricia was married to Houghton R. Hallock in 1976, the marriage ending with Houghton’s death in 2007. Patricia taught French in the Rutland schools and established the French program at The Barstow School in Chittenden, Vermont, where she taught for several years. During her marriage to Houghton, they served with the International Executive Service Corps with appointments in Casa Blanca, Morocco; Johannesburg, South Africa; Warsaw, Poland; Moscow, Russia; Kingston, Jamaica; and Bridport, Barbados. One of Patricia’s proudest assignments during their service with IESC was teaching English as a second language to a group of orphan boys called the “Twilight Children” in Johannesburg, South Africa. Patricia played the ukulele, loved tennis and especially loved picnics. She swam in Lake Bomoseen, where she had a summer home, most mornings from late May to early October. For many years, she was a member of the Rutland Chapter of Friends in Council. She saw the glass as full and always had a table by the window. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jodee P. Bishop, her husband, James C. Reber, and their son, James B. Reber, and his wife, Lizzie A. Reber; son EJay Bishop, his wife, Susan Barrett Bishop, and their children, Lindsey P. Bishop and Alden B. Bishop; grandson, Christen P. Racicot; her honorary son, Dirk Burghout; her sister, Joy Pike Ashley; several nieces and nephews; and her stepsons, Howie Hallock, Jeffrey Hallock, Ken Hallock and Jim Hallock and their families. She was predeceased by her daughter, Andrea Lynn Bishop. Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at a later date. Gifts in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.