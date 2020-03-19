Patricia Ruth (Mohan) Brown FERRISBURGH — Patricia Ruth (Mohan) Brown, 90, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born Feb. 22, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Hazel (Shedd) and William Mohan. She was predeceased in 2006 by her husband, John R “Jack” Brown. Survivors include six children and their families, Mary Johnson, Kathy Rose, Deb Lavalette, Robert, William and Brian. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer. Arrangements are with Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Vergennes. Please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com to view full obituary and leave online condolences.
