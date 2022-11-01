Patricia S. Noble RUTLAND — It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our loved one, Patricia (Patsy) S. Noble. She has joined her husband Steve and daughter Stephanie in a better place. Patsy was born to Roland and Shirley Chabot in Fall River, Massachusetts on October 25th, 1943. She graduated from M.S.J in 1961. Patsy and Steve were married June 02nd, 1962 and were blessed with three daughters. All of whom gave her great joy. Over the years she was employed at several businesses. Alderman’s Chevrolet, Marble Bank, Rutland Mental Health, Miss Jackie’s Studio of Dance and most recently as a Foster Grandparent at Northeast Primary School, a job she truly loved. She had many friends and acquaintances over the years, all of them important to her. She was passionate about being on the go and was always ready for a road trip, especially to the ocean. She is pre-deceased by her parents, husband - Steve Noble and daughter - Stephanie, her in-laws Steve Sr. and Bea (Noble) Jasmin, and brother in-laws Richard and Alan Noble. She is survived by two daughters - Tammy (Mitch) Conway and Kandi (Louis) Ross. Two Grandchildren and three Step Grandchildren - Dylan (Samantha) Beaudry, Jordan Beaudry (Troy Davine), Louis (Naomi) Ross, Tyler Ross and Savannah Ross. Three Great Grandchildren - Felicity, Jasper, and baby due in March Beaudry. Three Step Great Grandchildren - Selene, Xavier, and Jace Ross. Siblings, Linda Downs, Ronnie Chabot, Donna (Bill) Bauer, and Dennis (Sue) Chabot. Sister in-law Bea “Tootsie” Perault and best friend Lisa Washburn. Her family was considered her biggest blessing and was always her first priority even to the end. It was Patsy’s final wishes to have a gathering of family and friends for a time of remembrance and condolences. This will be held at the Moose club on Saturday, November 05th 1pm – 4pm. Donations can be made to Miss Jackie’s Studio of Dance for an annual scholarship in Patsy’s Memory. Cremation is under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home.
