Patricia Slattery BRISTOL — A beautiful soul is never forgotten ... Patricia Slattery left our presence on Dec. 20, 2019. For those who had the good fortune and pleasure of knowing and loving her, we know she remains in our hearts. While we grieve our loss, we have the comfort of memories ... her laughter, her smile, the warmth of her friendship and joy of her wit. Pat was a proud Vermonter who had a successful career at Saint Michael’s College where she was the college’s first director of Human Resources, she served in that position until her retirement in 2001. She loyally loved her family and friends: her daughter, Amanda, son-in-law Paul, granddaughter Sage; her sister, Ann, and her daughters Laura Ruggiero and Amy Boadway, and Amy’s three children Maggie, Max and Mia. She also leaves many cousins too numerous to name and lifelong friends, including Billie and Paul. She counseled us to see the best in ourselves. She assured us we had what it took to prevail, and to do it with good humor and grace. She was a shoulder to cry on, a mentor, a teacher and a creative guide, helping us to look for silver linings. A friend recently noted that Pat was amazing. She believed in us wholeheartedly. She was brilliant, but never arrogant, kind, but never condescending. She loved us, and we loved her. We will miss her and celebrate the time that we had. Thank you, Pat, we pray that you rest easy.
