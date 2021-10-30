Patricia Soulia PROCTOR — Patricia (Pat / Patsy) I. Soulia, 82, previously of Rutland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her home in Proctor. She was born on May 28, 1939, in Rutland the daughter of Floyd and Ethel (Higgins) Haven. Pat grew up in Rutland. On March 25, 1958, she married Ralph Soulia. Pat relocated her family to Indiana in 1974. She returned to the Rutland area in in 1993. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. Pat was a very caring, giving person who spent many years taking care of others. She worked a short time in a nursing home in Indiana. When she returned to Vermont, she cared for her mother-in-law. She assisted in caring for her sister when she was ill. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and working outdoors. Survivors include daughters, Carol Soulia of Proctor, Linda(Lyn) Smith of Rutland; Denise Potter of Lebanon, New Hampshire; sons Dale (Wendi) Soulia of Mead, Washington; and Scott (Tracy)Tibbetts of Elkhart, Indiana and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Soulia, a daughter Dawn Marie Marvin, brothers Floyd (Sonny) Haven Jr., John (Jack) Haven, and Peter Haven, sisters Beverly Cioffi and Phyllis Eastman. Friends and family may call starting at 12 noon, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland with the memorial service immediately following at 2 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to METAvivor Breast Cancer Research, 1783 Forest Drive, #184, Annapolis, MD 21401 or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
