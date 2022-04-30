Patricia (Stanley) Rodgers NORTH CHITTENDEN — Patricia L. "Pat" (nee Stanley) Rodgers went home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Washington, DC, in 1938, but was most fond of her time and friends in North Chittenden, Vermont, her beloved home for over 50 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold, in 2010; and in 2016 by both her son, Christopher, and her older brother, David. She is survived by her younger brother, Timothy (spouse Diane) and his two sons, Bryan and Matthew; two of her children, Clyde (spouse Liam Quin) and Melanie (spouse Stuart Egan); Clyde’s son, Jeremy Yarosz (grandson) and his son, Zachery (great-grandson); and Christopher’s widow, Ann, and their sons, Liam and Layne. Pat will always be remembered for her generosity and loving heart, almost 30 years as a kind and gentle nurse at RRMC, her beautiful gardens, her easy, joyful laugh and her love of God, Vermont and too many books and too many plants. She will be deeply missed by her many friends, family and all who knew her. Since she passed away out of state, there will be no calling hours or a service. However, Pat always had a soft spot in her heart for those without means. Please consider making a donation to a local agency that helps the less fortunate, like Salvation Army, which was close to her heart. She also wouldn’t mind if you planted a beautiful flower in her name. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice for their amazing nurses and team. Please don’t grieve, for now I’m free; I’m following the path God has laid for me.
