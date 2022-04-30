Patricia (Stothard) Menees PEORIA, Ariz. — Patricia (nee Stothard) Menees died peacefully on April 24, 2022, at home in Peoria, Arizona, shortly after celebrating her 92nd birthday. Pat was born in Blue Island, Illinois, to Edwin Stothard and Mildred Eidam Stothard, and was a fun and graceful person and a fabulous cook. She is survived by her children, Sheryl Caponera (Paul), Melanie Menees, Kristi Menees (Gerard Gardner), Todd Menees (Kate) and Lindyl Arno (Vito); seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. On top of her very long list of accomplishments, her greatest joy was her unwavering love and devotion to her family. Pat retired as director of personnel at The New York University School of Business in 1992. After retiring, she lived in Leesburg, Florida, and then Peoria, Arizona, and embraced a full church life as a lifelong, faithful Presbyterian, serving as a Stephen’s minister and deacon, amongst other roles. Pat leaves a legacy of compassion, empathy and patience in teaching children and adults of all walks of life. Her nephew, Kirk, wrote “Your mom always amazed me with her clear-eyed view of life, her desire to get things done, and the kindness she showed me, my family and others. Your mom was patient with our kids and did not seem to mind the chaos that was created by our five young children.” Pat was always ahead of her time, a suffragist early and then an adherent of the women’s lib movement of the 1970s. She had the foresight to enter a brain donor study in 2004, and her brain will be used to further research in Alzheimer’s and dementia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Banner Sun Health Research Institute using the link www.bannerhealthfoundation.org
