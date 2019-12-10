Patricia Truman RUTLAND — Patricia “Patty” Truman, 52, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Rutland, a well-known and loved member of the community. She was one half of the duo who created, owned and operated the Thelma & Louise Deli for 14 years, along with her sister, Joanne. Remembered for her incredible sense of humor and kind nature, Patty was a friend to many and a blessing to all. She loved to laugh, spend time with her grandson and family, and watch Hallmark movies while it snowed outside. Patty was born on Feb. 25, 1967, to Angelo and Patricia Maniery, in Rutland, and was the youngest of seven children. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 30 years, Dana Truman; her children Brittany and Tyler Truman; her grandson, Aydin Frazier; her father, Angelo; her sister, Marilyn and husband Jay, sister Joanne and husband Marty, sister Nancy and husband Dave, brother Dan and wife Julie, brother Nick and wife Cheryl; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; brother Michael; great-nieces Ensley and Thea; father-in-law Gary Muzzy, mother-in-law Winfred Muzzy and sister-in-law Donna Truman. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at the American Legion on 33 Washington St. in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Patty’s name to the Foley Cancer Center. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
