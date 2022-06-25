Patricia A. Walton FAIR HAVEN - Patricia Anne Walton, 62, of Fair Haven, VT passed away in her home on Tuesday June 14, 2022. She was born in Sudbury, VT, daughter of Robert and Yvette (Pominville) Cook where she grew up on a beautiful full running farm on Route 30. She attended Otter Valley High School and graduated class of 1978. In 1983 she moved to New Jersey and returned back to Vermont in 1998. She enjoyed gardening, cake making, spending time with her family, and working. Patty is survived by her three children, Angela Walton of Castleton, Derrick Walton of Rutland, and Victoria Walton of Bomoseen. She was pre deceased by her daughter "Sweet Melissa" Walton in 2001. She is also survived by her four siblings Joanne Keith of Pittsford, Raymond and his wife Eileen, Thomas and Elaine Cook of Sudbury. She was predeceased by her brother David Cook in 2021. Patty loved all her grandbabies that she is survived by as well, Kyle, Haley, Kayden, Ashton, Ethan, Evan, and Derrick. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside Memorial Services and interment will take place at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Brandon on Saturday July 2, 2022 at 11am, followed by a celebration of life potluck lunch at Sudbury Town Hall route 30 Sudbury VT. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home Brandon VT.
