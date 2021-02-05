Patricia Willard Morton LUDLOW — Patricia Willard Morton, 89, died Feb. 2, 2021. She was born June 2, 1931, in Rutland, the daughter of Clifford and Roberta (Thayer) Willard. She attended Wallingford High School. Mrs. Morton enjoyed being a Herbalife distributor for 37 years. She also worked as a town clerk in Mount Holly, bookkeeper for Hubbard’s Trucking and East Wallingford Baptist Church, and she retired as a postal clerk in East Wallingford. She was a member of East Wallingford Baptist Church and Ballard Hobart American Legion Auxiliary Unit #36 in Ludlow. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, quilting, painting and vacationing in Maine. Survivors include four children, Marcia Agostin of Argyle, New York, Robert Morton, Judy Rabtoy Steeves, Ruth Dana, all of Ludlow; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Morton was predeceased by her husband, Robert R. Morton; a son, David Morton; a sister; and a great-granddaughter. There will be no services at this time. The private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ludlow Ambulance Services, P.O. Box 359, Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
