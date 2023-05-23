Patricia Y. Murphy LEICESTER — Patricia Yvonne Murphy, (Pickens) age 84, passed peacefully, Friday, May 5, at the home of her daughter in Leicester. Patricia was born in Sharon, CT on September 18, 1938. She was the daughter of Kendrick and Mildred (Bathrick) Murphy. She grew up in Canaan, CT where she received her early education and graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, class of 1956. She was a stay-at-home mom in her early days. She later worked as a waitress at various restaurants in Connecticut. She afterwards worked at General Electric from 1972 until retiring in 1999 as an inspector. She then enjoyed life as a snowbird spending winters in Zephyrhills, FL. In failing health, she moved to her daughter’s home in South Carolina before moving to Leicester in April 2022. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and word search. She was a member of Hubbardton Grange and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Her family was her life. She is survived by her children; Penny Eastman (Steve), Paul Phillips (Karen), Peggy LaRock, Kandie Stocker (Dennis) and Sandie Stacey (Earl). Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren: nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by 2 sons; Peter and Patrick Phillips, a granddaughter; Amanda Phillips and a grandson; James Phillips and her 3 brothers; Kenneth, Robert & Eugene Murphy. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, on May 15,2023, at 11:00a.m., in the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery in Central Village, CT. A gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place, on June 4, 2023 from 12 PM until 3 PM, at the Brandon American Legion. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Brandon American Legion Post #55, Brandon, VT 05733 or to the Center Grange #290, 1127 Monument Hill Rd, Castleton, VT 05735 Local arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
