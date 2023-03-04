Patrick A. Barnes RUTLAND — Patrick Allen Barnes, 63, or Rutland died Thursday afternoon at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon NH following a brief illness. Services are pending at the Barnard Funeral Home.
Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 1:07 am
