Patrick A. Barnes RUTLAND — Patrick Allen Barnes, 63, of Rutland died Thursday afternoon at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon NH following a brief illness. He was born on April 9, 1959, in Hackensack, NJ the son of Charles and Agnes (Eubanks) Barnes. Mr. Barnes grew up in Windsor and Brattleboro graduating from the Brattleboro Union High School in 1977. He married Susan Ann Gee on May 8, 1982, in Chittenden. Mr. Barnes was employed by Vermont Store Fixture for 30 years and by General Electric For 7 years, retiring in 2019.He loved his dog, Buttercup and enjoyed NASCAR, camping, snowmobiling, and riding scooters with his friends. He was an avid Red Sox’s Fan. Survivors include his wife Susan Barnes of Rutland, a daughter Heather Barnes of CT and a son Douglas Barnes of Bradenton, FL, 2 grandsons, Avery and Tyson, nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his dad Charles, mother Agnes Davis, also 2 brothers Douglas Barnes in 1971 and Lawrence Barnes in 2019. Friends may call on Saturday March 11, 2023, from 2pm until 4pm at the Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 US Rte 7, Pittsford, VT. A memorial service will be held at 4pm Saturday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763
