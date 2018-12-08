Patrick Edward Conway Jr. RUTLAND - Patrick Edward Conway Jr., 71, of Rutland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Mountain View Rehabilitation Center with family by his side, due to complications from pneumonia. He was born March 17, 1947, in Proctor, the son of Patrick Edward and Hope (Fish) Conway. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Onion, on Aug. 10, 1968, in a ceremony at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland; they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. They had two sons Patrick J. Conway, who passed away June 2 of this year, Christopher A. Conway, of Rutland, and three amazing granddaughters Jillian, Julia and Jaiden Conway. Patrick loved and treasured all the special moments as their Poppy. He was active in their after-school schedules, driving them around and always making them laugh. Patrick enjoyed taking the family to Maine every summer, with memories spanning over 40 years. He spent many hours hunting and fly fishing with his boys as they grew up. He also enjoyed playing golf, cards, reading and spending time with his wife, Karen, in her magnificent gardens. Patrick attended St. Peter Primary School and ultimately graduated from MSJ in 1965. He worked for GE for approximately two years before transitioning to Karen’s family business, Hugh Duffy Coal Co., in the early-1970s. Eventually, he became partners in the business with Terry Moran. They continued to run the business together successfully servicing the needs of many local families and businesses until his retirement in 2008. Those fortunate enough to know him know he was quick with a joke and would often recite his own poetry or Irish proverb. In addition to his son, Patrick, he was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Richard Conway; his in-laws Carlos and Catherine (Cannon) Onion; his sister-in-law, Christa (Onion) Aleshire; and a niece Katie O’Grady. Survivors include his wife, Karen (Onion) Conway; his son, Christopher; his grandchildren Jillian, Julia and Jaiden Conway and their mother, Heidi Campbell; his sisters- and brothers-in-law Kathleen (Onion) O’Grady, Max and Carleen (Onion) Carleton, and Kevin Onion; his brother, Paul Conway, and his sister, Joan (Conway) Barnhart; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Hebert) Conway; many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no services at this time given the desire to have people spend time with their friends and family during this holiday season. A future Mass and burial will be held in the spring 2019 at Christ the King in Rutland.
