Patrick F. Loughan Sr WEST RUTLAND — Patrick Francis Loughan Sr., 76, of West Rutland died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, with his family by his side. He was born on May 10, 1947 in Rutland, the son of James Edward and Rena Mae (Edwards) Loughan. Pat grew up in Poultney, graduating from the Poultney High School in 1965. He was a small dynamite sports player who loved football, basketball and baseball. He won several state championships and while accepting little praise for his team-spirited accomplishments, he supported basketball star, “Big Mike Graham”, becoming life-long friends. He was a proud veteran of the US Air force and was honorably discharged in 1971. He specialized in communications and traveled to Turkey during the Vietnam era. He continued several life-long military friendships. On July 5, 1975, Pat married his soulmate, Melissa Jean Loughan in Hubbardton. His wife, two children, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and extended family were the center of his life and brought him immense purpose and joy, especially summer pool parties and their many sporting events. He was deeply devoted to his family and his love for them was his greatest passion. He enjoyed hunting with Melissa’s family. Pat and family members acquired Perch Pond Lodge in Benson, where they retold famous stories around the woodstove and devoured home-cooked food. While Pat was at camp, the deer were safe most of the time. Pat and Melissa traveled to Hawaii, Ireland and Alaska. His search of Irish roots completed him. Pat had an extensive career, holding several positions including Purchasing Agent for Howe Richardson Scale Co, Assistant Manager for the George Caldwell Company and General Manager for VT Water Works. He owned and operated Pat’s Sporting Goods in West Rutland, was Housing Manager for Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council, Director of the Rutland County Housing Coalition and compassionately served the homeless. He was General Manager at Castleton Motors before retiring and loved working with his son and sister-in-law, Jerri Adams, who bantered with him about his Boston sports teams. Additionally, he worked as a realtor at Westside Real Estate for many years. Pat was a member of various organizations, including the St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, West Rutland American Legion Post # 87, West Rutland Booster Club where he had served as president for many years. He also was the M.C. for the Ed Glodzik Memorial Basketball Tournament for many years. He described it as the best 5th-6th Grade Tournament in the whole USA, including a smoke-filled gym, glow sticks and basketballs falling from the ceiling. Nothing made him happier than using his fun announcing antics to make each and every team and player feel extra special and celebrated. He also coached elementary basketball and baseball and was proud that his West Rutland team won the first Ed Glodzik 5th & 6th Grade Tournament. It was all about the kids and a role he cherished. Survivors include his wife Melissa Loughan of West Rutland, a daughter Hope Rogers of Manchester, a son Patrick F. Loughan Jr and partner Angela Walton of Castleton, grandchildren Eli Rogers of NY City, Hannah Rogers and Samuel Rogers of Manchester, and Owen Loughan of Castleton, step grandchildren Kyle Smith of Castleton and Haley Euber of Rutland, a sister Maureen Pecue and husband Charles of Hudson Falls, NY, brother Ronald Loughan and wife Margaret of Fredericksburg, VA and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother James Loughan and a sister Rena Buser. A Funeral Mass will be held 10AM Saturday June 10, 2023, at the St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Burial with Military honors will follow at St. Bridget’s Cemetery, with a reception to be announced. There will be no calling hours. The family wants to express their gratitude to Pat’s team of doctors, caregivers, neighbors and the Veterans Administration who provided exceptional care and personal support over the past year. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Bridget’s Church.
