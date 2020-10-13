Patrick J. Belden DANBY — Patrick J. Belden, 71, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Rutland, the son of Gerald and Helen (Edmunds) Belden. He graduated in 1968 from Burr and Burton Seminary. Mr. Belden served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a mechanic and employed as a custodian for several businesses. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Fair Haven and American Legion Post 50 in Castleton. Mr. Belden enjoyed hunting, fishing and old Westerns. Survivors include his brothers, Tracy of Danby and Michael of Florida; a sister, Dianne Belden of Rutland; and many cousins. The graveside service will be held at a later date in Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home.
