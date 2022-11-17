Patrick J. Higgins FAIR HAVEN — Patrick J. Higgins, 44 of Fair Haven & Rutland, Vermont passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on November 3, 2022. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Wayne T. Higgins and Jean M. Higgins on October 15, 1978. Pat was married to Amanda Brillon-Higgins and leaves two sons, James F. Kennedy and Aidan T. Higgins and two stepchildren Cid and Emma. Pat always had time for special relationships with long term family member Scott Meighan, niece Moira, nephews Ian and Timmy; He is survived by four siblings, Christopher Higgins (Amy), Heidi Krockta (PK), Melissa Higgins and Michele Higgins. Patrick graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1997. From a young age he worked in the construction trades and always had a project going. He loved cooking, music, movies and any video game his kids wanted to play. His artistic and poetic abilities were outstanding. There will be a celebration of Pat’s life planned in the spring. In lieu of flowers you could make a contribution to Dismiss House of Vermont or a charity of your choice.
