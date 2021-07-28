Patrick J. Newton Jr. LEICESTER — Patrick James Newton Jr., age 30, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Forest Dale. Mr. Newton was born in Rutland on June 23, 1991. He was the son of Patrick Newton Sr. and Maureen Tierney. He graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 2009. He recently owned and operated Vermont Gifts in Chittenden. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially deep-sea fishing in Maine. He loved camping and being around family and friends. His survivors are sons, Aiden and Peyton Newton; his mother, Maureen Tierney; brothers, Phillip and Brent Newton; uncles and aunts, Doug, Jeff, Lori, Bradley, Mary and Dean Newton; and more family and friends. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Holman Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
