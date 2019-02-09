Patrick J. Tomczak POULTNEY — Patrick James Tomczak, 50, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Nov. 9, 1968, in Morrisville, the son of Francis J. “Frank” and Carol (May) Tomczak. He was employed by Irving’s in Poultney, NAPA Auto in Granville, New York, and Williston, and then at Baker Distribution. Mr. Tomczak enjoyed fishing, tinkering with anything mechanical or electrical, and woodworking. Survivors include three children Crystal and Frank Martin, both of Rutland, Makayla Tomczak, of Fair Haven; his mother, of Poultney; two grandchildren; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his father Jan. 21, 1984. There are no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.