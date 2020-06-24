Patrick "Jay" Fitzgerald RUTLAND — Patrick “Jay” Fitzgerald, 57, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 2, 1962, in Rutland, the son of Iver and Lois Grace “Penny” (Colomb) Fitzgerald. Mr. Fitzgerald was employed for over 20 years by Hubbard Brothers. He enjoyed western movies, hunting and ice fishing. Survivors include his wife, Sharon; two children, Jon and Amy; two grandchildren; three siblings, Brenda Heath of Rutland Town, Debra Kaigle of Burlington, Richard Fitzgerald of Rutland; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother in 2010; father in 1979; brothers William Fitzgerald in 1970 and Robert Fitzgerald. The graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, June 27, in East Clarendon Cemetery, with the Rev. Glenn Davis, pastor of Village Baptist Church in Belmont, officiating. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
