Patrick T. Gilligan Jr. rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Patrick Theodore Gilligan Jr., 32, who died unexpectedly Dec. 7, 2019, was held Saturday, Dec. 21, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The Rev. Matthew Rensch officiated. The organist was John Riddle and the vocalist was Lori Routhier. The eulogy was by Erin Welch and Lauren Powlovich. A celebration of his life followed at the Loyal Order of Moose Club. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
