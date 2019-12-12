Patrick T. Gilligan Jr. RUTLAND — Patrick Theodore Gilligan Jr., 32, of Rutland, died unexpectedly Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 22, 1987, in Rutland, the son of Patrick and Laurie (Duval) Gilligan. Patrick attended Rutland City schools and graduated from Rutland High School in 2006 and from the University of Vermont in 2010 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was employed at several companies, including VELCO and Comcast. He had a passion for any and all sports. He excelled in soccer throughout his youth and high school years. He had a great love for the outdoors and spent much of his free time hiking and stream fishing, often accompanied by his mom, dad, closest friends and beloved dog, Maddie. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Major League Soccer fan. Second to his love for sports came his interest in entertainment, including music and film. He was a movie guru and critic and was often called upon by his family for the best TV show and movie suggestions. He liked many different genres of music and especially enjoyed attending live music events. Some of Patrick’s most remembered and cherished traits include his kind and compassionate heart, his handsome smile, his warm and embracing hugs, and his ability to tell the most hilarious and colorful stories. He was a friend to everyone he met. Patrick is survived by his parents Patrick “Teddy” and Laurie (Duval) Gilligan; sister Erin Welch and husband Richard, of Poultney; sister Lauren Powlovich and husband Chad, of Charlottesville, VA; nieces Catherine and Kayleen Welch, nephew Finn Powlovich; girlfriend Shannon Lieb; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Kayleen Gilligan; cousin Shane Magner; and grandparents Louis and Catherine Duval and David and Marion Gilligan. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A celebration of his life will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, VT 05701.
