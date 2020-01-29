Patti A. Horvath HAMPTON, N.Y. — Patti A. Horvath, 63, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, after a brief illness, with her husband by her side. She was born April 5, 1956, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the daughter of Phillip B. and Barbara M. (Gates) Lussier. She graduated in 1974 from Fair Haven, Vermont, Union High School. On June 30, 1990, she married Michael Horvath in Lake George. Mrs. Horvath worked serving at-risk youth at Eckerd Wilderness Camp in Benson, Vermont. She was also a rape crisis advocate, a dental assistant for Dr. Sandler Raluca in Warrensburg, and then cared for her parents. She enjoyed country music, maple candy, visiting the beach, horseback riding, crafting and decorating. Survivors include her husband and her mother, both of Hampton; her children, Brett Kent of Hampton, Ashley and Jamie Wert of Largo, Florida; two brothers, Wayne Lussier of Wells, Vermont, and Kim Lussier of Plainfield, New Hampshire; and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father May 6, 2019. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home of Castleton, Vermont.
