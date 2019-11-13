Paul Cecil Bessette PITTSFORD — Paul Cecil Bessette, 80, of Pittsford, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born on May 24, 1939, in Starksboro, the son of Cecil R. and Helen (Hanson) Bessette. Mr. Bessette grew up in Proctor graduating from the Proctor High School. He enlisted in the Vermont National Guard where he served 13 years until his honorable discharge in 1974. He was self-employed for many years as an excavator in the local area, also installing and repairing ski lifts in many states. A strong, thoughtful man always willing to teach, show you how, give advice when you need it and make you laugh, he was a great storyteller and enjoyed fishing, exploring and boating. He loved telling the young kids about Sit-stills, side hill gougers and scaring them with Sasquatch stories. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Marie J. Bessette; his children Lee Bessette, Michael Bessette and Steven Bessette; stepchildren Cheryl (Ron) Parks, Frank Brace, Steven Brace and Julie Thompson; a brother, John (Susan) Bessette; a sister, Mary (Frances) Driscol; grandchildren Garrett Bessette, Kasey Beldon, and great-grandson Logan; step-grandchildren Andrew Huggler, Ralph Huggler, Maura Thompson, Tristan Nault, Emily Catellier, Alexandria Putney; seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Lee Bessette; and a brother, Patrick Bessette. Friends may call from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, followed by a service at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. We know he was grateful for the many friends who visited to spend a final moment with him. He passed peacefully with his family by his side at his home that he was so proud to have built. To honor his love of animals, it's requested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
