Paul D. Albro CASTLETON — The Celebration of Life for Paul Delaney Albro, who died Sept. 10, 2021, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7, 2022, at Castleton University's Fine Arts Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbardton or Castleton volunteer fire departments; or the Paul D. Albro Scholarship Fund for business majors at Castleton University.
