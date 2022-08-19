Paul D. Parot NORTH CLARENDON — Paul D. Parot, 71, of North Clarendon, passed away peacefully, on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022, near friends and family, and his dog, Gretzky. He was the husband of Harriet Parot of North Clarendon. A complete obituary will be published in a future edition of the Rutland Herald. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or VNA & Hospice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
